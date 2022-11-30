Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 251.7% from the October 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

About Vascular Biogenics

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.