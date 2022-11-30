Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Verify Smart Price Performance
Shares of VSMR stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Verify Smart has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
Verify Smart Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verify Smart (VSMR)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Verify Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.