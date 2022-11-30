Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verify Smart Price Performance

Shares of VSMR stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Verify Smart has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Verify Smart Company Profile

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

