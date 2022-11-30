Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $200.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKCMF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($185.57) to €183.00 ($188.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($178.35) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($150.52) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($129.90) to €104.00 ($107.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($159.79) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

