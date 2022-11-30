Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 85.7% in November

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

