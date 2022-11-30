WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WANdisco Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. WANdisco has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

