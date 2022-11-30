Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVS opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Western Acquisition Ventures

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAVS. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $4,985,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

