Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVS opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Western Acquisition Ventures

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAVS. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $4,985,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

(Get Rating)

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.