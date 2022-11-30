Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the October 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period.

