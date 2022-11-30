Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the October 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.