Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Capital Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WCRS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Western Capital Resources has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

