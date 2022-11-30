Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Capital Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WCRS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Western Capital Resources has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $7.84.
About Western Capital Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Capital Resources (WCRS)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.