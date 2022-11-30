Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTBDY. Barclays cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($47.85) to GBX 3,500 ($41.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($49.65) to GBX 4,100 ($49.05) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($37.92) to GBX 3,100 ($37.09) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Whitbread Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

