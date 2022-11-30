Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTBDY. Barclays cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($47.85) to GBX 3,500 ($41.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($49.65) to GBX 4,100 ($49.05) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($37.92) to GBX 3,100 ($37.09) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Whitbread Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.12.
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitbread (WTBDY)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.