William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 3,056 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Procore Technologies

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

