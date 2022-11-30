Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Winland Price Performance
Shares of WELX stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Winland has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.28.
About Winland
