Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WELX stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Winland has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

