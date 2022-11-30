Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worldline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Worldline Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

