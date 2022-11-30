ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of CNET opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.49. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

