104,426 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Fisker Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Fisker had a negative net margin of 669,901.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker



Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

