225,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

