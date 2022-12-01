4,792 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.