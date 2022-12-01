48,021 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

