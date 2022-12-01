48,021 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at UiPath
In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UiPath Stock Up 5.9 %
NYSE:PATH opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.