78,000 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000. Natixis owned 0.10% of Popular as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Popular by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $1,389,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 148.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Popular by 216.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Stock Up 2.1 %

Popular Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.