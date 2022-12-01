940 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.41 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

