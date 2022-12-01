Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 5.2%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.10. 1,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 322,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 264,212 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 285,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
