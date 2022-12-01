AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

