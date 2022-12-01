Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,479 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $59,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $117.72 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.