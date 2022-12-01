Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $56.24 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 525.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,828 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $56,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $6,332,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
AJG stock opened at $199.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $199.61.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.