Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $60.54 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,678 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $60,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

