Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $62.19 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

