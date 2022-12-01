Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $52,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

