Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 69,024 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,024 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $51,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after buying an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,414,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

