American International Group Inc. Has $10.95 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

