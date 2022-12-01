American International Group Inc. Has $11.43 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $188.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $189.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

