American International Group Inc. Has $11.59 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.1 %

FCX stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.