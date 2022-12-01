American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Reduced by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 454,770 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

