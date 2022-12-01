American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of CACI International worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in CACI International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CACI International Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:CACI opened at $312.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.25.
In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588 shares of company stock worth $170,556. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
