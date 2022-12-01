American International Group Inc. Sells 6,704 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

