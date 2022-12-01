American International Group Inc. Sells 8,637 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

