AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ABC opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.