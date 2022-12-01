Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 13.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $3,315,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

