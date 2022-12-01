Analysts Set Expectations for Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a report issued on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

CAH stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after buying an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

