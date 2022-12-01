Ankr (ANKR) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $218.41 million and $15.01 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,102.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00245423 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02259882 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $15,402,839.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

