ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $254.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

