Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AON worth $64,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in AON by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in AON by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in AON by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $308.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.69.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

