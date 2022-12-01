Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Arista Networks worth $219,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

NYSE:ANET opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

