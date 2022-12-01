ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

