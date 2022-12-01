Avaya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,262 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 9,577 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.
Avaya Stock Performance
Shares of AVYA opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $21.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avaya
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.