Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Position Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

