Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.66% of Best Buy worth $244,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.