Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BKH opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,961 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile



Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

