Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 3.2%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. 20,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,446,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

