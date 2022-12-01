BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

