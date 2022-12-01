BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Autohome worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.19. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

