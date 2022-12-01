BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Autohome worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.
Autohome Trading Up 6.3 %
ATHM stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.19. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autohome (ATHM)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.