Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

